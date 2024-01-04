Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.69

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.69 and traded as high as C$14.49. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 73,473 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.72. The company has a market cap of C$728.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.6812279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

