Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.11

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $46,810.07 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00121094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00038626 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00023116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004278 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002276 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

