Bitcoin SV Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $83.85 or 0.00189722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $161.07 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,193.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.80 or 0.00540351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,598,050 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.