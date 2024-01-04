Bittensor Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $255.23 or 0.00585782 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $6.63 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bittensor has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,981,577 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,975,910. The last known price of Bittensor is 247.7375894 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,645,186.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.