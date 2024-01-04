BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,039,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,458,477.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,062,748 shares of company stock worth $30,239,972.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $165,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

