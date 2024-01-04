BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK opened at $10.84 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 194,759 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 134.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 101,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $993,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.