BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BHK opened at $10.84 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
