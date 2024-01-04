BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE CII traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. 80,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,502. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
