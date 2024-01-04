BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE CII traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. 80,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,502. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

