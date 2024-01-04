BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

BGY stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $5.66.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.