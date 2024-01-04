BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $48.94 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. BNB has a market cap of $48.94 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $322.64 or 0.00741777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,691,412 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,691,585.56305745. The last known price of BNB is 320.45650817 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1972 active market(s) with $2,024,950,890.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

