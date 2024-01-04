Brenton R. Turner Sells 30,000 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,047,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rover Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROVR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.80 and a beta of 1.95. Rover Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

