Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Trading Down 0.4%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.92. 3,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.