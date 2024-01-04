Brown Financial Advisory Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Financial Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 12.0% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.48. 155,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,592. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.38.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

