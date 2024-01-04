Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Cable One makes up about 3.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 4.96% of Cable One worth $171,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 108,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 92,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CABO traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $531.33. 63,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $506.18 and a fifty-two week high of $861.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $793.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

