Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Update

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $257.28 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

