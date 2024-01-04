Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Trading Down 9.1%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.37). 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.00).

Caffyns Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 545.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 529.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Caffyns Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,255.32%.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

