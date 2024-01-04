Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Elliot Cooperstone Sells 13,328 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Price Performance

CANO traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

