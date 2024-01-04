Cardano (ADA) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 9% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $19.66 billion and $631.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.65 or 0.05148899 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,498,916,809 coins and its circulating supply is 35,376,210,988 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

