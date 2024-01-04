Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Update

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,990,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 32,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,848,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,493. Carvana has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $62.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carvana by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Carvana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

