CashBackPro 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $5.17 or 0.00011638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $527.57 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00018951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,438.57 or 0.99985836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011358 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.00210958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003530 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.54847637 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,768,688.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.