Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 111,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 609,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.
The firm has a market capitalization of $975.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. Analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
