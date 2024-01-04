Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 111,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 609,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $975.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. Analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

