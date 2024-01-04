Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1 %

CAT stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.44. 1,179,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

