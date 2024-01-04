Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Update

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cazoo Group Trading Down 14.8 %

Cazoo Group stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Cazoo Group has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $680.00.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 270.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.