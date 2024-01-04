CGC Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September comprises about 0.6% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CGC Financial Services LLC owned about 1.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USEP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 966.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 402,806 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 592.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USEP stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $31.08. 14,622 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.