CGC Financial Services LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

CGC Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,949 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

