China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.25. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 666,896 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CGA

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Green Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.