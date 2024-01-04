Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9 %

Chubb stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.45. The company had a trading volume of 232,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,335. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 87,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $1,360,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

