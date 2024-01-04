Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $5,571,628.72 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $5,571,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,841,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,984,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

