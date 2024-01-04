Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.28 and last traded at $160.94. Approximately 6,386,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 16,811,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,212 shares of company stock worth $112,432,593 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.