Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.02

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.02 and traded as high as $44.38. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 52,203 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTBI

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at $477,225.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,225.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,025.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 102.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.