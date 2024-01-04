Comparing Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) & CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CNX Resources and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 1 3 1 0 2.00 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNX Resources presently has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.87%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 58.04% 15.80% 6.74% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CNX Resources and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.57 -$142.08 million $11.88 1.71 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

