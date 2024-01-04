Compound (COMP) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Compound has a total market cap of $431.12 million and $57.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $53.47 or 0.00120504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038920 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00022964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002251 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,062,808 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,062,286.56372251 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.03858964 USD and is down -9.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 441 active market(s) with $84,834,559.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.