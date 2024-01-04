Conflux Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $644.75 million and approximately $41.89 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,434.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00150533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.52 or 0.00539171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00370882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00187988 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,958,029,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,558,042,025 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,957,776,132.34 with 3,557,776,130.69 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1816674 USD and is down -12.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $99,701,705.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.