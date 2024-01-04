Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Constellium Stock Up 0.6 %

CSTM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 114,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. Constellium has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,115 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 77.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 517.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,857 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Constellium

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.