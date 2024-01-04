Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.07. Contango Ore shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 20,407 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTGO

Contango Ore Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.46. On average, research analysts predict that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Contango Ore news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Contango Ore news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Shortz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $687,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 309,705 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Ore during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Contango Ore by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Ore

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.