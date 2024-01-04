Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Shares of COST traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $648.35. 2,168,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,765. The firm has a market cap of $287.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $449.62 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $608.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 101,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

