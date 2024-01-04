Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,042,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 1,146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of CRECF stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
About Critical Elements Lithium
