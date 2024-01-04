Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,042,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 1,146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CRECF stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

