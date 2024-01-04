Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,569. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.39. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

