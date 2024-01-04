Dean Garfield Purchases 1,370 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Stock

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) Director Dean Garfield bought 1,370 shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $16,453.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $16,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 14,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1277 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,171,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 173,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 49,618 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 921,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

