Dean Garfield Purchases 1,370 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Stock

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) Director Dean Garfield bought 1,370 shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $16,453.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $16,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 14,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1277 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
