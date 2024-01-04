Defira (FIRA) One Day Volume Hits $125.01

Defira (FIRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Defira has a total market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $125.01 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Defira has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Defira token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Defira

Defira’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.01464051 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $92.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

