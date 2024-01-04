Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $167.34

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €167.34 ($183.89) and traded as high as €186.50 ($204.95). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €186.50 ($204.95), with a volume of 137,820 shares.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €172.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €167.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

