Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.71

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as high as C$5.80. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 8,866 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXT shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of C$375.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of C$310.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.6049784 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

