Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Increased by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 5.4% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.25. 495,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,999. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.