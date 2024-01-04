Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $46.26. 745,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

