Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.62

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and traded as high as C$2.75. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 151,683 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIV shares. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC cut their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$393.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of C$13.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.2092308 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

