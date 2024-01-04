Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,338 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,773,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $63.66. 389,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

