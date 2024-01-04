Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Insider Sells $860,287.48 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 45,326 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $860,287.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,583.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,033,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DYN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

