Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) SVP Richard William Scalzo Sells 13,000 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52.

On Monday, December 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,380 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $14,793.60.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,872 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $22,482.72.

On Monday, December 4th, Richard William Scalzo sold 681 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $8,178.81.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 31.3 %

NYSE DYN traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.39. 14,033,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,045,843. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 560.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DYN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

