Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.87

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.87 and traded as high as $56.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 158,776 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

