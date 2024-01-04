Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

CEV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $89,776.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 962,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,431.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 133,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,598 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

