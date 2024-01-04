Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Thursday. 148,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

